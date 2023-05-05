18-year-old Maryland man killed in DC shooting

There have been 75 homicides in the District thus far this year, a 17% increase compared to the same period of time last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting in Southeast, D.C. Thursday afternoon, leaving police searching for answers in the homicide case.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to B Street Southeast, off of Southern Avenue Southeast, around 3:40 p.m. after a reported shooting in the area. Upon arrival at the location, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and found the victim, identified as Carlos Latney, of Accokeek, Maryland, showing no signs of life. He was pronounced dead, police said, and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Across D.C. there have been a total of 75 homicides in 2023 as of Friday. This is a 17% increase in homicide cases compared to the same period of time last year, according to police.