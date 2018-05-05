An 18-year-old was shot in the leg in Safeway in SW DC after attempting to shoplift, DC police say.

The suspect, Miguel Smith, of Southeast, was caught shoplifting in the story on May 5. An officer was attempting to stop Smith as he left the store when they got into an altercation.

According to police, Smith reached for the officer’s weapon, lifting it partially out of its holster, causing a single shot to fire.

Smith was in his lower right leg, and left the scene, limping.

He was stopped at Rhode Island Metro Station and transported to Howard Hospital.

Smith has been charged with felony assault on a police officer and second-degree theft.

