DC to keep 18 spray parks open until Sept. 21

WASHINGTON — While temperatures continue to stay close to triple digits, DC Parks and Recreation has announced that 18 spray parks in the District will stay open for longer than originally planned.
The extra days come the same year DC Parks and Rec opened 12 of the spray parks earlier than previous years.
According to a tweet from DC Parks and Recreation, the 18 spray parks will remain open until Sept. 21, just a couple days before the start of fall.
Those parks include:
- Hillcrest
- Takoma
- Eastern Market
- Columbia Heights
- Harrison
- Park at LeDroit
- Kennedy
- Chevy Chase
- Guy Mason
- Macomb
- Lafayette-Pointer
- Petworth
- Edgewood
- Turkey Thicket
- Watkins
- Fort Davis
- Marvin Gaye Park at Division Avenue
- Marvin Gaye Rec
