DC to keep 18 spray parks open until Sept. 21

The extra days come the same year DC Parks and Rec opened 12 of the spray parks earlier than previous years.

WASHINGTON — While temperatures continue to stay close to triple digits, DC Parks and Recreation has announced that 18 spray parks in the District will stay open for longer than originally planned.

According to a tweet from DC Parks and Recreation, the 18 spray parks will remain open until Sept. 21, just a couple days before the start of fall.

Those parks include:

Hillcrest

Takoma

Eastern Market

Columbia Heights

Harrison

Park at LeDroit

Kennedy

Chevy Chase

Guy Mason

Macomb

Lafayette-Pointer

Petworth

Edgewood

Turkey Thicket

Watkins

Fort Davis

Marvin Gaye Park at Division Avenue

Marvin Gaye Rec

