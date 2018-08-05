A 16-year-old student was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a shooting near a D.C. charter school, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened near the IDEA Charter School in the 1000 block of 45th Street in Northeast, D.C.

The 16-year-old is a student from IDEA Public Charter School. Police say he was shot right across the street from the school.

Sources said classes had just dismissed for the day when the student got into an argument with some teens gathered across the street.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital unconscious and breathing.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

