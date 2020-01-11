16-year-old shot, killed in SE DC overnight

Detectives with D.C. Police are investigating the homicide.

WASHINGTON — A teen was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. early Sunday morning, D.C. Police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Mapleview Place, police said. At the scene, officers found 16-year-old Kareem Palmer suffering from a gunshot wound.

D.C. Fire and Emergency crews were called to the scene and took the teen to a local hospital where he died after life-saving efforts.

At this time, the events leading up to Palmer's death remain unknown.

This story is developing.

In a separate incident, four people were shot early Sunday morning during a large party in Woodbridge, Va., Prince William County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2:03 a.m. at a house party located on the 3300 block of Bristol Court, police said. Officers were called to the residence for a report of shots fired.