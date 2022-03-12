16-year-old female arrested for armed robbery, police say

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested and charged a 16-year-old girl from Southeast, D.C. for armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The arrest was made Wednesday, March 9, according to police.
The armed robbery took place in the 1700 block of 8th Street, Northwest around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 20. Suspects used a knife to assault the victim, according to police, who went on to confirm that the suspects later took property from the victim and fled the scene.
Police are still investigating this incident and are asking anyone who has information on this case to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text "tip" to the police department's Text Tip Line at 50411.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that can lead to an arrest or conviction of those responsible for a violent crime that is committed in the city.
