A 16-year-old has died after police say he was stabbed in Northeast, D.C. on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old victim was a student at KIPP DC College Preparatory High School.

The stabbing happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of 2nd Street and Florida Street NE. Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from a stab wound.

Witnesses told police there was a group of teenagers in the area, just before the stabbing.

Investigators are looking at video from closed circuit cameras on that block, looking for leads.

Police said he suffered critical, life threatening injuries and homicide was called to the case. The teen later died.

