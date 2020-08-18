16-year-old injured in early morning shooting in Northeast DC

This shooting is the fourth teen to be shot in Northeast D.C. in a span of just two weeks.

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the arm in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, D.C. Police said.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of 13th Street around 1:08 a.m., police said.

When First District officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen inside a home on the block suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police said he is expected to recover from his wounds.

Police said there is currently no lookout information for possible suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing.

In a separate incident on Aug. 11, 17-year-old Taijhon Wyatt, Jr. was shot dead in Northeast D.C.

And in an incident before then on Aug. 6, two men and a teenager were shot in Northeast D.C. in the evening, D.C. police said. The incident happened inside a residential building located in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, police said.

Officers at the scene located the two men and a 17-year-old boy suffering for gunshot wounds.

Moments later, officers were called to a shooting on the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, police said.