'Generations are being killed' | 16-year-old boy marks DC's 199th homicide

The DC Council is expected to confirm Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — DC Police have released the name of a teenager shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. Monday.

Jamal Jordan, 16, was shot several times outside the Glen Terrance Apartments on Green Street, SE just before 8 p.m., according to police. His death marked the District's 199th homicide with three months left in the year; D.C. recorded 203 homicides all of 2022.

The news comes just one day before the DC Council holds confirmation hearings for Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Robbie Woodland (ANC 8C) is one of 41 people scheduled to testify at Wednesday’s hearing.

“The council members need to take crime seriously that is happening right now in our city, and I don’t think that they do,” Woodland said.

The ANC said while the council is working to strengthen laws, city leaders and police need to work more aggressively on addressing D.C.'s most urgent needs and be real about the issues facing young people.

“The grooming is happening," Woodland said. "You have kids who have no family support, they’re living in trap houses and they’re living where drugs are being sold. These children are murderers. There are generations of them being killed So, we can no longer look at them like they’re average 12-year-olds, like they’re average 16-year-olds. They've been through some stuff, and unless we address this aggressively like a cancer then we’re not going to see change!”

Woodland said while Chief Smith wasn’t her first choice, she is pleased with how the chief is responding to crime. Still, the commissioner said it takes all city agencies, the council and police to reverse the growing crime crisis.

“Now is the time to present a united front and say what people don’t want to say -- that we need to get this in order and hold people accountable, hold parents accountable,” Woodland said.

National Housing Trust serves as one of the property managers at Glen Terrace Apartments. Raisa Johnson, Managing Director of Community Outreach and Impact, sent WUSA9 a statement in response to the death of Jordan: