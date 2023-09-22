16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A teen has been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking.
The Metropolitan Police Department took a 16-year-old from Southeast, D.C. into custody on Tuesday for a robbery that took place earlier in August. Reports say on Wednesday, August 9, the suspects approached the victim on Denver Street, Southeast.
The suspects ordered the victim to hand over his things, including his car keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim's car.
After investigation, MPD was able to identify one of the suspects as the teen, currently in custody. As the investigation continues, police are working to identify the other suspects wanted in connection with this robbery.
Metropolitan Police are asking residents if they have any knowledge of this event, to call police at 202-727-9099. A reward of $10,000 is currently being offered for any information that leads to an arrest of the other suspects involved in this case.
