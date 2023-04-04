Fire in Northeast DC displaces 16

There were no injuries reported as a result of the flames.

WASHINGTON — An estimated 16 residents are without a home after an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. caught fire on Wednesday.

DC Fire and Emergency Services were alerted to the flames in the 5800 block of Field Place, Northeast at 3 p.m. Firefighters responded shortly after.

At the scene, officials say there was fire was seen coming from the second floor of the three-story apartment building.

Firefighters have since brought the flames under control.

A total of 16 residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

Investigators are currently on scene trying to determine its cause and estimated damages.

