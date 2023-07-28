15-year-old girl arrested for series of robberies in DC

There were four robberies and one attempt over the two days before she was arrested, police said.

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old Maryland girl has been arrested after a string of robberies in Northwest and Northeast D.C. over a span of two days this week.

The first robbery happened on Tuesday, around 12:10 a.m., when the suspects approached the victim on Park Road Northwest, off of Georgia Avenue Northwest. DC Police said the suspects then assaulted the victim and took their property before leaving.

Around 3:20 p.m. on the same day, the suspects approached another victim on 18th Street Northwest, off of S Street Northwest. They then assaulted the victim, took the their property, and left.

The last robbery on Tuesday happened less than 10 minutes after the second one in the area of 12th Street and T Street, Northwest. The suspects approached the victim, snatched their property, and then left the area.

On Wednesday, just after 4 p.m., the suspects approached the victim on 3rd Street Northeast, off of S Street Northeast. They then snatched their property and left.

Less than 30 minutes later, around 4:25 p.m., the suspects approached the victim on Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, nearby 2nd Street Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim while demanding for their property, but they left the scene without taking anything.

In connection the crimes, a 15-year-old girl from Suitland was arrested and charged on Wednesday, police said.