15-year-old girl arrested for series of robberies in DC

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old Maryland girl has been arrested after a string of robberies in Northwest and Northeast D.C. over a span of two days this week.
The first robbery happened on Tuesday, around 12:10 a.m., when the suspects approached the victim on Park Road Northwest, off of Georgia Avenue Northwest. DC Police said the suspects then assaulted the victim and took their property before leaving.
Around 3:20 p.m. on the same day, the suspects approached another victim on 18th Street Northwest, off of S Street Northwest. They then assaulted the victim, took the their property, and left.
The last robbery on Tuesday happened less than 10 minutes after the second one in the area of 12th Street and T Street, Northwest. The suspects approached the victim, snatched their property, and then left the area.
On Wednesday, just after 4 p.m., the suspects approached the victim on 3rd Street Northeast, off of S Street Northeast. They then snatched their property and left.
Less than 30 minutes later, around 4:25 p.m., the suspects approached the victim on Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, nearby 2nd Street Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim while demanding for their property, but they left the scene without taking anything.
In connection the crimes, a 15-year-old girl from Suitland was arrested and charged on Wednesday, police said.
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
