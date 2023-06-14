How to compete in the 14th Annual Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating Contest

In addition to eating some delicious burgers, participants will be competing for a grand prize of $2,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Z-Burger is looking for participants for the 14th annual Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating Contest.

According to a release from the popular D.C. area hamburger chain, the competition is open to everyone from local amateurs to international professionals.

The competition will be held at the Tenleytown location at 4321 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. on July 3.

The last winner of the annual burger-eating competition was Molly Schuyler, widely known as the number one competitive female eater in the world. She took home the grand prize after managing to eat 37 burgers within 10 minutes.

In addition to eating some delicious burgers, participants will be competing for a grand prize of $2,000. Second place will be awarded $1,250, third will get $1,000. Fourth place through tenth will earn various amounts of money from $750 to $50.

Those who are interested in competing should visit http://www.zburgereatingcontest.com or email zburgercontest@gmail.com with their name and information