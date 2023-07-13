14-year-old injured in triple shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a shooting left two men and a 14-year-old boy injured Wednesday night.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were alerted to the sound of gunshots in the 4200 block of 4th Street by Shot Spotter.
That same evening, police learned three people walked into an area hospital looking for help after having been shot. The victims have only been identified as two men and a 14-year-old boy.
All of the victims are expected to survive.
There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
No suspect description is available at this time.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202)727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
D.C. Council passed emergency legislation on Tuesday aimed at tackling the District's ongoing violent crime woes. According to DC Police data, there has been a 33% increase in violent crime and as of July 10, 129 lives have been lost. Now, seven months into the new year, a bill introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto passed 12-1 in emergency legislation in Tuesday's session.
