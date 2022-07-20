14-year-old arrested for assault with gun, carjacking

The young teen has been charged in seven incidents spanning across Northwest and Southeast DC.

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old from Southeast D.C. has been arrested and charged after a crime spree across the northwest and southeast areas of Washington D.C., police announced Wednesday.

The boy allegedly traveled across the city carjacking while armed, unarmed and assaulting someone with a gun. In total, police charged him with seven different incidents.

The first crime happened on Monday, June 13 and the final on the list took place Monday, July 18, according to police, who said the boy allegedly committed the crimes throughout the night, overnight into the early morning hours and one in broad daylight, which was an armed carjacking at 5:15 p.m.

Below is the complete list of the alleged crimes that the 14-year-old is charged with, along with their locations, from MPD.