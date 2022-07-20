14-year-old arrested for assault with gun, carjacking

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old from Southeast D.C. has been arrested and charged after a crime spree across the northwest and southeast areas of Washington D.C., police announced Wednesday.
The boy allegedly traveled across the city carjacking while armed, unarmed and assaulting someone with a gun. In total, police charged him with seven different incidents.
The first crime happened on Monday, June 13 and the final on the list took place Monday, July 18, according to police, who said the boy allegedly committed the crimes throughout the night, overnight into the early morning hours and one in broad daylight, which was an armed carjacking at 5:15 p.m.
Below is the complete list of the alleged crimes that the 14-year-old is charged with, along with their locations, from MPD.
- Unarmed Carjacking: On Monday, June 13 around 9:10 p.m., suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 2000 block of 1st Street, Northwest. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and forced them from the vehicle. The suspects drove away in the victim’s car, which has since been recovered.
- Unarmed Carjacking: On Friday, June 17 around 11:55 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 100 block of W Street, Northwest. The suspects demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects drove away in the victim’s car, which has since been recovered.
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Saturday, June 18 around 2:14 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2300 block of 1st Street, Northwest. One of the suspects got out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect took the victim’s car and then left the scene. It has since been recovered.
- Armed Carjacking: On Wednesday, June 22, around 5:15 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their car in the 4600 block of Easy Place, Southeast. One of the suspects took out a handgun and demanded the victim’s car. The victim complied. The suspects left in the victim’s car, which has since been recovered.
- Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, June 26 around 12:08 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their car in the 300 block of T Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and forced them from the car and drove off. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.
- Attempted Unarmed Carjacking: On Saturday, July 2 around 2:13 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, seated in their car, in the 2300 block of 1st Street, Northwest. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to remove them from the vehicle. The victim fled the scene.
- Unarmed Carjacking: On Monday, July 18 around 1 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their car in the 2000 block of 1st Street, Northwest. One of the suspects removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects then drove away in the car, which has since been recovered.
