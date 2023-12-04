x
DC

11 restaurants named as part of new downtown DC food hall

The food hall is scheduled to open in June.

WASHINGTON — From oysters and crab cakes to Spanish street food hot off the open flame, downtown D.C.'s newest food hall will give people a variety of options to choose from. 

The Square is scheduled to open in downtown D.C. this summer and will feature 15 of the District's best chefs.

According to The Square website, the food hall will be located in K Street's International Square building. 

The website lists the restaurants involved as:

  • Cashion's Rendezvous (oysters, crab cakes and more)
  • Yaocho (fried chicken, deep sea snapper, superfood juices and more)
  • Junge's (churros and soft serve, as well as other street food)
  • Kiyomi Sushi by Uchi (classic sushi, caviar, wagyu and truffles)
  • Mahal Afro - Filipino BBQ (food from famed chef Jerome Grant)
  • JAMÓN JAMÓN (hand-cut jamón Iberico, cheeses, croquetas, and charcuterie )
  • Taqueria Xochi (birria, tacos guisados, and street tacos and more)
  • Shoals Market (limited allocation spirits, artisanal products and rare culinary finds)
  • Flora Pizzeria (premium pizzas whole and by-the-slice, apps, salads, and drinks)
  • Brasa (grilled sausages and veggies, pan con tomate — and allioli)
  • Cebicheria Chalaca (Peruvian cuisine alongside a full cocktail program)

The food hall is scheduled to open in June.

