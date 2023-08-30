13-year-old girl arrested for golf club attempted carjacking caught on camera

Five teenagers have been arrested and charged following what investigators are calling a "spree of robberies and carjackings."

WASHINGTON — Several teens are facing charges in connection to several crimes committed across D.C., including a 13-year-old girl who police say was part of an attempted carjacking caught on camera in Northeast Monday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, five teenagers have been arrested and charged following what investigators are calling a "spree of robberies and carjackings."

Two people were reportedly walking along a street when the teenagers approached them and tried to grab property from the victims, who managed to fight them off. The suspects then drove away in a stolen car.

The suspects include two 13-year-old girls, a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Police say all five teens were arrested after crashing the stolen car after erratically driving through the city.

Police say the suspects assaulted a victim and intended to rob them just before 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of 12th Street, Northeast on Tuesday. Less than 30 minutes later, the same suspects reportedly took a car from the 1400 block of 18th Street, Southeast.

Additionally, one of the 13-year-old suspects is facing charges in connection to several crimes reported in Northeast, including an attempted carjacking caught on camera.

The victim told officers he was driving in the 300 block of 13th Street when he noticed a black-colored vehicle was following him. He said he pulled over and noticed that the same car drove around the block into an alleyway. The victim explained that suddenly three suspects got out of the dark-colored sedan in the alley and walked toward his car. One of the suspects then got into the car and fought with the victim, while the other two suspects walked toward the driver's side of the car.

Video obtained by WUSA9 shows the attempted carjacking, including the victim fighting back and the moment one of the suspects grabbed a golf club and walked toward the struggle.

The 13-year-old girl faces several charges, including:

Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Friday, August 25, 2023, at approximately 2:40 a.m., at the intersection of Fort Lincoln Drive and Summit Court, Northeast.

On Friday, August 25, 2023, at approximately 2:40 a.m., at the intersection of Fort Lincoln Drive and Summit Court, Northeast. Robbery: On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., in the 600 block of D Street, Northeast.

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., in the 600 block of D Street, Northeast. Robbery: On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 10:42 p.m., in the 1200 block of D Street, Northwest.

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, at approximately 10:42 p.m., in the 1200 block of D Street, Northwest. Unarmed Carjacking: On Monday, August 28, 2023, at approximately 4:38 p.m., in the 300 block of 13th Street, Northeast.