13-year-old boy charged with stealing woman's purse at gunpoint

WASHINGTON — A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after he reportedly robbed someone at gunpoint in Southeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery happened in the 1200 block of C Street, Southeast on Sunday.

Police say the teen walked up to a woman just after 9:45 p.m. He reportedly took out a gun and demanded the woman's purse. The victim complied and handed the purse over. The teen is accused of assaulting the woman before running away with her purse.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested three days later and charged with armed robbery using a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

