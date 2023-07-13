12-year-old girl charged with assaulting person while trying to rob them of their phone

Detectives have since arrested a 12-year-old girl from Northeast D.C. in connection to the assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A young girl is facing charges after police say she tried to steal a person's phone and when they refused she assaulted them. The young girl has since been identified as a 12-year-old in Northeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the assault happened in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast on Tuesday.

Investigators say just before 9 p.m. a young girl walked up to the victim and asked for their phone. When the victim refused to hand over the phone, the girl reportedly assaulted the victim before running away. Police say the victim was minorly injured in the attempted robbery.

Detectives have since arrested a 12-year-old girl from Northeast D.C. in connection to the assault. She has been charged with assault with intent to commit robbery. Due to the suspect's age, her identity has not been released.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.