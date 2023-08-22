Police: 12-year-old facing multiple charges after armed carjacking in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing charges after attempting to carjack a person while armed in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department said that, just after 1 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast and U Street Southeast. He then demanded the victim key's while holding something in his waistband that the victim believed was a gun.
The victim refused to give their keys to the suspect. The boy then left the scene on foot.
Officers responded to the scene and were able to apprehend the suspect. They also discovered that he was in possession of a gun.
The 12-year-old boy, of Southeast D.C., was arrested and charged with armed carjacking (gun) and carrying a pistol without a license, according to the police department.
