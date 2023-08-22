x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police: 12-year-old facing multiple charges after armed carjacking in Southeast DC

The boy left the scene after the victim refused to give their keys to him.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing charges after attempting to carjack a person while armed in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department said that, just after 1 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast and U Street Southeast. He then demanded the victim key's while holding something in his waistband that the victim believed was a gun. 

The victim refused to give their keys to the suspect. The boy then left the scene on foot.

Officers responded to the scene and were able to apprehend the suspect. They also discovered that he was in possession of a gun. 

The 12-year-old boy, of Southeast D.C., was arrested and charged with armed carjacking (gun) and carrying a pistol without a license, according to the police department.

Watch Next: Around 100 people left without a home after fire burns through Prince George's County apartment building

RELATED: Around 100 people left without a home after fire burns through Prince George's County apartment building

RELATED: 'It's flooding horribly' | DC officials release transcripts of the 911 calls of the deadly District Dogs flood

RELATED: Have a child excited about swimming? Here's how they could be a lifeguard in DC.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.   

Before You Leave, Check This Out