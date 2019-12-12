WASHINGTON — A 12-year-old boy was shot while walking with his brother and stepfather in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday evening, D.C. police said.

Officials said the family was walking in Marvin Gaye Park in the 5200 block of Eads Street when they heard gunshots and the 12-year-old was shot in the back of his right leg.

Police said the family immediately went to their home located on the 5300 block of Dix Street Northeast, D.C. to contact authorities.

D.C. police officers were called to the home around 9:10 p.m. where they observed the boy to be conscious. He was then taken to Children's Hospital for treatment and is expected to make a recovery.

Authorities said the family did not see where the shots came from and police have no information on a possible suspect.

D.C. police continue to investigate the incident.

In September, two students and a man were shot near Marvin Gaye Park in the 5300 block of Dix Street Northeast, the same block where the 12-year-old and his family lives. Police said they were able to get suspect info in this case.

The area where the 12-year-old boy was shot is just two blocks away from where 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was shot back in July 2018. Gunmen shot and killed Wilson as she went to get ice cream in her Clay Terrace neighborhood.

Eleven people have since been charged for her death as her family continues to grieve her passing.

