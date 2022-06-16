11 free ways to celebrate, honor the Juneteenth holiday

If you aren't looking to drop a couple hundred dollars on the 'Something in the Water' festival, here are 11 other events to consider.

WASHINGTON — This weekend marks only the second time Juneteenth has been federally recognized as a holiday. And while many Washingtonians are planning on attending the "Something in the water" music festival at the National Mall as part of their celebrations, others expressed concern over the accessibility of the three-day festival.

Currently, the cheapest available ticket starts at $350 for the three-day concert, with no option for a single-day pass. The festival has formerly been held in Virginia Beach and 2019 ticket prices were about $150. WUSA9 reached out to event sponsor Events DC and festival organizers about the price difference but never received a reply.

"Black people in D.C., especially D.C. natives, cannot afford $350 to go stand on a Mall that our ancestors that were enslaved built," said Nee Nee Taylor of Harriet's Wildest Dreams, a Black-led abolitionist group.

If you aren't looking to drop a couple hundred dollars this Juneteenth weekend, Sunday's "Pop-Up Church Service" is a free part of the festival weekend, open to all community members. Performers include Jon Batiste, Anthony Brown, the Howard Gospel Choir and more.

"Guests are invited to come celebrate and uplift one another with gospel choirs, dance ministry, and local and national worship leaders sharing the gospel and prayer offerings," the SITW website says.

Where: West Potomac Park (near MLK Memorial)

When: June 19 from noon-6 p.m.

Price: Free for all ages



For some historical context, Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved people were finally set free. It originated in Galveston, Texas on June 19,1865 when Union General Gordon Granger reached the western most state in the Confederacy to announce that the Civil War ended, more than two months after Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant on April 9 ending the Civil War and two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. As Granger's words spread through Texas, the joyous celebration of enslaved people gave birth to Juneteenth -- a combination of the words June and nineteen.

Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday in 1980. Since then, 49 states and the District, as well as many private companies, recognized June 19 as a paid holiday, before President Joe Biden proclaimed it a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

From live music to parades, block parties and educational activities, here are 10 free options for celebrating -- and honoring -- Juneteenth.



Host: Capitol Cider House

Capitol Cider House Where: Capital Cider House - 3930 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Capital Cider House - 3930 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. When: June 18 from 8 - 10 p.m

June 18 from 8 - 10 p.m Price: Free to attend

Host: Stanford Fraser

Stanford Fraser Where: 6419 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland

6419 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland When: June 18 from noon - 5 p.m

June 18 from noon - 5 p.m Price: Free to attend

Host: Maryland Center for History and Culture

Maryland Center for History and Culture Where: Virtual Event (Zoom Webinar)

Virtual Event (Zoom Webinar) When: June 16 from noon - 1 p.m.

June 16 from noon - 1 p.m. Price: Free

Host: National Archives Museum

National Archives Museum Where: National Archives Museum - 701 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

National Archives Museum - 701 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. When: June 17 - June 20; museum is open until 7 p.m. on June 18-20

June 17 - June 20; museum is open until 7 p.m. on June 18-20 Price: Free

Host: Historic Dumfries Virginia, Inc.

Historic Dumfries Virginia, Inc. Where: 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries, Virginia

3944 Cameron St., Dumfries, Virginia When: June 18 at 1 p.m.

June 18 at 1 p.m. Price: Free

Host: Montgomery County Office of Human Rights

Montgomery County Office of Human Rights Where: BlackRock Center for Fine Arts - 12901 Town Commons Dr., Germantown, Maryland

BlackRock Center for Fine Arts - 12901 Town Commons Dr., Germantown, Maryland When: June 18 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

June 18 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Price: Free to attend

Host: Stafford NAACP

Stafford NAACP Where: Colonial Forge High School - 550 Courthouse Rd. Stafford, Virginia

Colonial Forge High School - 550 Courthouse Rd. Stafford, Virginia When: June 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

June 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Price: Free to attend

Host: Fairfax County

Fairfax County Where: Frying Pan Farm Park - 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon, Virginia

Frying Pan Farm Park - 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon, Virginia When: June 18 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m

June 18 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m Price: Free to attend

Host: Mema's Popups & Bread for the City

Mema's Popups & Bread for the City Where: 1700 Good Hope Rd. SE, Washington, D.C.

1700 Good Hope Rd. SE, Washington, D.C. When: June 19 from noon- 5 p.m

June 19 from noon- 5 p.m Price: Free