WASHINGTON -- The leaves are changing and the air is getting crisper. It’s time to put on a scarf, grab some hot chocolate, and visit one of the numerous fall festivals in the DMV. Here are 11 you can visit this fall:

The Maryland Renaissance Fair is open from September through October 21. Get your turkey leg and tuck in for some jousting, craft fairs, and transport yourself and the kids back in time.

Every weekend in October, the kids will have a chance to pick out their perfect pumpkin at Great Country Farms in Bluemont, Virginia. You can even watch pig races or go into a corn maze. Tickets range from $10-$12.

The 14th Annual Merrifield Fall Festival in Fairfax, Virginia will take place on October 13. Experience the food of the Mosaic District, entertain your kids with activities, and check out the beer garden for yourself.

Wine-lovers can head to Arlington on October 13 or 14 for the Virginia Wine Festival. There will also be oysters. Tickets are required.

Postponed due to Hurricane Florence, H Street Festival will now take place on October 13. Eleven blocks long with rows of vendors selling food, jewelry, and more, H St. Festival has something for everyone.

Now in its seventh year, the “beastliest” beer festival is returning. Snallygaster is a festival devoted to craft beer and ciders and raises money for non-profit Arcadia. It will take place on October 13 and tickets are required.

Cider fans, rejoice. The Rosslyn Cider Fest will be on Thursday, October 18. Tickets are $10 for eight samples from participating cideries. Better yet, there will be food trucks on-site, serving up goodies like donuts.

Celebrate the Fall Harvest like George Washington would have at Mount Vernon. On October 20 and 21, guests are invited to enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride and watch the launch of two punts, or small boats, built at Mount Vernon. Tickets are required.

You might not think of bees when you think of fall festivals, but now is your chance to learn about the important role of pollinators before they hibernate. The Takoma Bee Festival will be on October 21. You can get the chance to try local honey, be a beekeeper, and get your face painted, alongside the Montgomery County Beekeepers Association and the local Takoma Park 4-H Club.

The Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture will be holding their inaugural film festival on October 24-27. Diverse filmmakers from all of the world will be showcasing their films and there will be opportunities for talkbacks, masterclasses and networking.

If you can’t make it to the festival, the museum recently began a pilot program that allows visitors to walk up to the museum without timed passes on weekdays.

Have date night at Nationals Park, but not for the game. D.C.’s Beer Festival will be on November 3 and will feature local craft breweries and seasonal brews. Tickets are $45 which includes unlimited tastings.

