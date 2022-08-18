$1,000 back-to-school payments coming to some DC families

Here's who is eligible to receive the one-time payouts.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Some D.C. families could receive $1,000 payments ahead of the back-to-school season this year.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new program Thursday, alongside the DC Department of Human Services, which involves families in the city receiving a one-time back-to-school payment of $1,000 if they are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. DHS will issue the payment onto each household’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card this month.

Approximately 15,000 District families receive TANF assistance.

Bowser shared the news at a TANF Employment Program hiring event at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Ward 8.

“We know that back-to-school time can be an expensive time of year for families – new uniforms, haircuts, supplies; there are a lot of expenses all at once,” Mayor Bowser said. “So, we are disbursing these funds now to give families an extra cash bump during a busy time of year so that our students and families can have a strong start to an important school year.”

The mayor's office highlighted that cash in the home is a protective factor for children. They stated in a release that in the Fiscal Year 2018, DHS shifted the focus of the TANF program from one that was solely focused on work and compliance to one that centers around the Two-Generation Approach (2Gen) – focusing on supporting the needs of the entire family, including parents and children.

Any eligible District residents can receive cash assistance and supportive services that help families increase their income and achieve their career and educational goals through TANF. Learn more about the program by clicking here.