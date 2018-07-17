WASHINGTON -- A 10-year-old girl shot and killed on Monday night as people were out enjoying the nice weather in Northeast, D.C. Three other people were also shot and injured.

The shooting happened in the 300 block 53rd Street NE around 8:00 p.m. Police say one woman and two men were shot, including a young girl.

According to police, four men wearing masks in an SUV with paper tags exited the vehicle and carried out the shooting.

The suspects allegedly shot at a group of 20 people who were near a playground.

Police say the girl was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived at the scene. The woman and two men were conscious and breathing.

We will update with more information when it becomes available.

Shooting in the 300 b/o of 53rd Street, NE. No lookout. pic.twitter.com/fQTZBPArHC — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 17, 2018

