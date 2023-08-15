10 dogs killed in District Dogs flood, owner says staff clung to shelves and counters trying to save others

Twenty dogs were rescued from the flood water but 10 others died in the flooding.

WASHINGTON — Ten dogs were killed after rapidly rising flood waters rushed into a pet hotel after a front wall with windows broke through during storms Monday afternoon. Now, the owner is thanking first responders and sharing the grief and trauma his staff experienced.

A front wall at District Dogs gave into the pressure and a rush of water flooded the pet hotel, trapping dogs and employees. DC Fire and EMS said the floodwaters grew to six feet in just a matter of minutes.

District Dogs owner Jacob Hensley released a statement on Twitter Tuesday sharing the trauma staff endured while trying to save as many animals as possible and the pain and loss from losing the ten dogs.

"We are heartbroken and want to express our profound sadness to our clients who are dealing with the loss of beloved members of their families," said Hensley. "As animal lovers and strong advocates for animal welfare ourselves, this is deeply and personally painful. This is an absolute tragedy and we are all devastated."

He explained that in a matter of a few minutes, the flooding went from blocking the front doors to breaking through a glass wall, sending six feet of water into the pet hotel.

"As that wall of water came upon them, our staff worked heroically to save as many animals as possible despite real danger to their own lives," he said. "Many had to cling to shelves and counters themselves."

Hensley praised the heroic actions of the staff and first responders who worked hard to save 20 dogs.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said they are "taking special care" of the 10 dogs that died in the flood and working to get their remains to their families, as well as making arrangements for those families.

"Our hearts go out to the families who lost beloved pets in yesterday’s tragic flooding in Northeast," said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance. "We’re grateful for the dedicated first responders who risked their lives to save the surviving animals and reunite them with loved ones."