WASHINGTON — Ten people are displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building in Northwest, D.C. early Friday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the 1200 block of Randolph Street, Northwest around 4 a.m. for a fire in the first floor apartment of a 3-story building.

Six adults and four children were rescued from the building when the smoke spread to the second and third floors.

One resident and one firefighter were treated for minor injuries.

Red Cross is assisting the 10 residents who are now displaced.

Fire officials say a smoke detector was present and operational.

Investigators are still on scene to determine the cause.

