1-year-old boy found unresponsive, dies in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A one-year-old boy who was found unconscious in Southeast Washington died Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the unidentified boy was found unresponsive just before 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ainger Place Southeast.

When Metropolitan Police and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found the boy, he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers are actively investigating the death. Police have not released the child's identity at this time, nor any further information about the death.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

