x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

1-year-old boy found unresponsive, dies in Southeast DC

Police say the unidentified boy was found unresponsive just before 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, SE.
Credit: internal

WASHINGTON — A one-year-old boy who was found unconscious in Southeast Washington died Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

Police say the unidentified boy was found unresponsive just before 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ainger Place Southeast. 

When Metropolitan Police and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found the boy, he was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Officers are actively investigating the death. Police have not released the child's identity at this time, nor any further information about the death. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Partially paralyzed uncle credited with saving child in fire that displaced 13 kids

The family, now facing homelessness, was living together under one roof in Marlow Heights after a number of family tragedies drew them together. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube Channel. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.