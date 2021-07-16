1-year-old boy found unresponsive, dies in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A one-year-old boy who was found unconscious in Southeast Washington died Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police say the unidentified boy was found unresponsive just before 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ainger Place Southeast.
When Metropolitan Police and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found the boy, he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Officers are actively investigating the death. Police have not released the child's identity at this time, nor any further information about the death.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
READ NEXT:
The family, now facing homelessness, was living together under one roof in Marlow Heights after a number of family tragedies drew them together. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube Channel.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.