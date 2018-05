One person is dead after a double shooting that happened late Monday night in Northeast, D.C.

Metropolitan police said the shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Oglethorpe Street.

One of the victims died from his wounds, the other person has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the person with non-life-threatening injuries showed up to the hospital after the incident.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.

© 2018 WUSA