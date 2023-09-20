Man killed, another injured after shooting in Northeast DC

There is no word on any suspect at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Foote Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. One of the men died at the scene, while the other was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for help.

Police have not released any information regarding possible motives or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tip line at 50411.

