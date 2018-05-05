After 2 people were fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night in southeast DC, DC police now say that one of the victims was involved in an MPD police conspiracy case.

Sukarno Turner, 25, was shot and killed along with Mecca India Tyshea Gravette, 23, while inside of a rideshare vehicle on Thursday evening in SE DC. The suspect, who pulled up with a driver in a white sedan before opening fire, then drove off.

Police now say that Turner was involved in a case against former MPD civilian employee Ronnika Jennings.

Jennings was indicted in April for obstruction of justice. An station clerk at the Seventh District since 2005, Jennings had access to confidential databases.

According to her indictment, Jennings passed confidential information to members of a street gang. This comes after a member of a street gang associated with Wahler Place, Derek B. Turner, also known as Fats, was charged with the murder of Andrew McPhatter,

Jennings Ronnika Et Al - Indictment - April 2018 by WUSA9 TV on Scribd

The street gang associated with Wahler Place was feuding with a street gang associated with Trenton Park, of which McPhatter was a subject, the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Jennings passed confidential information relating to the case to Derek B. Turner's girlfriend.

The indictment papers also mention Sukarno Turner, who was killed on Thursday night. In the indictment, Surkarno Turner was listed as a "close associate" of Derek B. Turner and had been arrested on the unlawful possession of a firearm in January 2017. He was later acquitted.

At this time, it is unknown if Gravette was connected to the case at all.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in the murders of Gravette and Turner. The vehicle they were is described as a white 4-door Hyundai Accent and can be seen in the below photo:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

