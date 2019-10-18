WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Washington Nationals are still awaiting whom their final opponent will be next week in the World Series. But, the good news is that you don't have to wait until then to bask in Nationals themed food, happy hours or merchandise specials.

Nationals Themed Treats

Farmer & Distillers is selling baseball donuts from now until the Nationals' final game of the World Series.

Ice Cream Jubilee has announced their Nationals Red Velvet Ice Cream flavor. They will be selling it now until until the end of the World Series.

Happy Hours

The Bullpen will continue to host a happy hour special during the Nationals home games. All of their drink will be half-priced.

Hops N Shine will have Watch Parties during every World Series game. They will offer $4 beers during first innings.

Right Proper Brewing Company will have happy hour in their back bar while showing all World Series games.

RELATED: How to score the best World Series tickets as a Nats superfan

Nationals Gear

FansEdge is selling jerseys up to 65% off site wide plus free shipping with orders over $29. Be quick because the deal ends tomorrow at 11:59 p.m.

Fanatics Outlet has a multitude of Nationals gear and jerseys that you may want to purchases to represent the team next week. As long as you search "Washington Nationals" and click "Sale items" on their site, you'll find discounts. The deal ends tomorrow.

Restaurants

Martin's Tavern opened in 1933, which happened to be the last time a World Series was in Washington D.C. To honor the Nats and that time period, Martin's Tavern will be serving their "1933 menu" where food like juicy food like lamb chops and filet mignon will all be $1.00 or less. They will also be serving their "Nats Drinks" for attendees to enjoy while rooting for the team.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.