Truck convoy to leave Hagerstown to protest mandates, pending laws in California

The truckers have been using Hagerstown Speedway as their home base for about three weeks.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — After nearly a month of bunkering down at the Hagerstown Speedway and taking protest trips around the Capital Beltway, the People's Convoy shows signs of moving on to its next mission.

On its website and during live streams, members of the trucker coalition identified its next target as the state of California, where members say they plan to protest against vaccine mandates and pending bills.

The 10 bills identified on the PeoplesConvoy.org website involve pending laws related to the COVID-19 pandemic and what the truckers have identified as anti-free speech issues.

In a live stream of a Sunday night rally, organizer Mike Landis spoke out against a "tyrannical government" and said the convoy would first head to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday before then rolling out to California.

"We've seen a whole country wake up and come together as we've traveled across. We've had this whole track packed with people. We've seen truckers, doctors, lawyers, nurses, police officers, bankers, airline pilots, farmers - the people that make America go 'round - all come together and we're going to continue that," Landis said.

Landis put the plan to leave to a vote "in the court of public opinion" and the voice vote was overwhelmingly to have the convoy leave Maryland and head to Harrisburg at 6 a.m. Monday, then eventually make its way to the warmer regions and California.