DC stores selling educational items can now offer curbside pick up

Kathleen Donahue has owned Labyrinth Games and Puzzles in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE for 10 years. Donahue had different plans to mark the milestone, but she finds herself changing her business plan and sending employees walking. It’s not what you think, after a decade on Capitol Hill, Donahue is delivering to customers through a neighboring business.



“Games frequently teach you how to be confronted with a situation and you have to adapt, and you have to figure out strategically how to win,” she said, “hopefully we're not going to close down, and we'll somehow win the Coronavirus.”



Labyrinth and their neighbor East City Book Shop have teamed up with Mr. Henry’s bar and restaurant up the street to offer to pick up. At Labyrinth, they bag up phone and online orders, an employee walks them up to Mr. Henry’s, and customers can pick up their games from the restaurant. “It’s been a lifesaver for us,” she said.



But Donahue hopes she won’t have to use Mr. Henry’s much longer, thanks to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s new pilot program. “Through this pilot we will grant waivers to locally owned stores in the city that sell educational based items, such as books, for curbside or front door pick up.” Donahue said she’s very hopeful about what the Mayor said, but admitted, “I am very nervous about reopening. I don't want to put myself or my family or my staff in harm's way or our customers.”