WASHINGTON — One of Netflix's newest movies is shining a bright light on the District. "Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment" is a D.C.-based romantic comedy currently trending on Netflix.

The film is a proud moment for the District, showcasing spectacular views not only of the traditionally highlighted monuments, but iconic neighborhood centerpieces like the Big Chair in Anacostia. The film's soundtrack is also uniquely D.C., with a go-go beat set to D.C.’s own Raheem DeVaughn's "Guess who loves you more?"

The movie is spearheaded by two women who call DC home: veteran filmmaker Charneice Fox, who wrote and directed the movie, and Kimberly Gaines of Soulidfly Production who received producer credits.

"Love Dot Com" is set in a gentrifying D.C., where two recently single people -- a vegan chef activist and a successful land developer -- meet on accident in a grocery store, and hope they can make an "opposites attract" relationship work, but ultimately question their compatibility.

The film fuses together social media, online dating, small businesses and gentrification, while beautifully capturing the nation's capital.

