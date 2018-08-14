WASHINGTON -- Awaken your inner foodie and loosen your belt a bit: Restaurant Week is officially underway in DC.

Beginning Monday, the food-lover's dream continues through next Sunday. With over 250 restaurants participating, Restaurant Week allows diners to experience gourmet meals at discounted prices.

According to the website, if you book a reservation there for any participating restaurant, you can experience 3-course menus for lunch ($22), dinner ($35) and brunch ($22).

You can also sign up for the Reward Program for prizes including: tickets to foodie events, gift cards, and cookbooks.

A post shared by RAMW (@ramwdc) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:10am PDT

Can you hear the frying pan sizzling yet?

If you’re ready to stuff your face, here’s where to make a reservation to get a bigger bang for your buck:

Best brunch -- $22

Sette Osteria (various locations)

Sette Osteria has a location in DuPont Circle and on 14th, which allows you the option of sitting on a patio or inside next to a brick-oven where their delicious pizzas are cooked. Their summer restaurant week brunch menu includes a drink course of mimoses and bellinis, a food course for egg-lovers, and, of course, some sweets.

Bar Pilar – 14th St.

The Hemingway-inspired 14th St. eatery is known for more than its cocktails. It’s expansive menu includes everything from pancakes and omelets to its “hangover cure,” which includes biscuits and sausage. Its restaurant deal comes with one drink of your choice and coffee cake.

Best lunch -- $22

Old Ebbitt Grill – Logan Circle

This is one is a fan-favorite on Yelp thanks to its mussels. Luckily, seafood finds a place onto its lunch menu for Restaurant Week. The menu also includes another favorite: Clam chowder. Non-seafood lovers can also find options, such as chicken or grilled zucchini.

Rasika – various locations

This modern Indian food restaurant is only offering a lunch menu during Restaurant Week, but it’s definitely a place you’ll want to take a bit longer on during your lunch break. The sleek lounge-like space offers smaller plates and a lot of options on its regular menu. Their restaurant week menu hasn’t been posted yet, but it’s sure to impress.

Best dinner -- $35

Cava Mezze - Barrack's Row

Yes, Cava is more than just a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. Perfect for sharing, at Cava Mezze this week you can choose from a variety of dips, veggies, meat and more – and still have room for donuts.

SEI - Penn Quarter

SEI’s 3-course menu includes seafood, steak, and options like “cauliflower rice” to appease the vegetarian in the group. Yelp can’t stop raving about SEI’s sushi, so here’s your chance to try it. Bonus: If you go for their brunch, add-ons for bottomless drinks range only from $10-15.

Best drinks

City Winey – Ivy City

Their $35 dinner offering includes a $14 add-on for three 2 oz wines, one per course. If that's too much choice for you, the Restaurant Week menu, which includes burgers, flatbreads and veggie options, has suggested pairings.

Slate Wine Bar – various locations

Slate Wine Bar, which normally offers a vast selection of wines, offers add-on wine pairings from $15-20, depending on the time of the reservation.

Best expensive meal for less

Capital Grille – Various locations

It may be a chain, but you know you’ve always wanted to treat yourself. Their Restaurant Week menu includes a salad choice, a steak choice (why you went anyway), and dessert. You can add one wine for an additional price.

Requin DC – The Wharf

If you’ve always wanted to sit at the Wharf and eat, but couldn’t afford it, look no further than Mike Isabella’s addition to the area. The French menu includes trout and an escargot croissant.

Best small plates

Toro Toro - McPherson Square

From soup to tacos to skewers and more, Toro Toro’s Latin America inspired menu is sure to make everyone happy. Add-on drinks for $20.

Jaleo – Multiple locations

With several plate options per five sections, dinner for two here can probably get you tenoptions at this Chef Jose Andres restaurant. The Spanish-inspired dishes are all perfectly portioned and savory.

Best vegan/vegetarian

Momo Yakitori - Multiple locations

Sure, it isn’t all meatless, but their skewers do include many delicious vegetable-only options. Marinated tomato, anyone?

Fare Well – H St. Corridor

This vegan-centric location is known for its vegan comfort food. No Restaurant Week menu is available yet, but it’s likely to make finding a restaurant for your vegan friends that much easier.

