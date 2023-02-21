'Oh, you live in the Jimmy Carter houses!' DC residents reflect on Carter's legacy after he helped build their Habitat for Humanity homes in 1992

President Carter and former first lady Rosalyn helped build 10 homes on Benning Road, SE.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — WUSA9 continues to honor the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter as he receives end of life care at his Georgia home. For many people, President Carter and former First Lady Rosalyn Carter is who they have to thank for their homes, including 10 families in D.C. who became first time homeowners through Habitat for Humanity.



Hope Gibson was a 49-year-old mother of two when she joined President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn in building her home on the 4900 block of Benning Road, SE. It was 1992, WUSA9 was there to document the hundreds of volunteers who built ten identical homes on the block through Habitat for Humanity. Part of their home’s down payment was their own sweat equity.



“Yes! I had friends who volunteered but I was the main source of it,” said Hope Gibson, “I talk to people, and they say ‘oh you live in the Jimmy Carter homes! I know exactly where you live! After all these years I still spin around and say, ‘this is mine!”



From the kitchen to the cathedral ceiling, Gibson fell in love with every inch of the home she helped build. Down the street, George Hood still lives in the home on the corner lot he helped build.

“I was in my 30's when we built this house and it took all women to build this house and we did it in about 7 days,” said Hood, “I enjoyed every bit of it the only thing I hate about it now is cutting that grass!”



With pride in her eyes, another neighbor Tori came up and showed WUSA9 a framed picture of her grandmother working alongside the Carters and the Habitat for Humanity crew.

“I am so proud of my grandmother,” said Tori, “I want to follow her footsteps.”

Tori called her grandmother and we spoke on the phone.

“His legacy is for someone to keep this going and build affordable homes and help low-income people and people in need,” said Victoria Franklin.



Meanwhile back at Gibson’s house, she said she is praying for President Carter who entered hospice care over the weekend.



“I cried to be honest with you because I love him,” said Gibson.



More than a president, she said Carter was a servant with a loving and giving heart. Before we left, she shared one of her fondest memories of President Carter when she caught up with him at another work site years later.

“He asked me, ‘is the house still standing?’ and I said, ‘YOU built it, so you ought to know! Is there something I need to know?’ she laughed as she wrapped her arms around herself, “and then we embraced.”