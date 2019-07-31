WASHINGTON D.C., DC — D.C. police are still searching for the suspect involved in a road rage attack that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the suspect might've run into the back of a dark-colored sedan in the 3rd St. tunnel near Massachusetts Avenue.

Police said the driver got out the vehicle and shot someone. The victim, Leon Williams, 51, is fighting for his life.

There was no answer at the door of the Leon Williams' apartment in Northeast, D.C. But his neighbors are outraged that someone would shoot Williams over a traffic accident.

"Seems like nobody have any regard for human life anymore," Pat said. Pat wanted WUSA9 to only use her first name. "You can have a fender bender, anybody can. My cars been hit several times. I got hit in the back a few months ago. I didn't jump out and shoot anybody. Or want to kill somebody."

Police are looking for a four-door sedan with heavy damage to the trunk.

The suspect fled the scene in the car.

Lots of people heard the shot following the fender bender.

"Just a single shot," a homeless man who hangs out near the entrance to the tunnel, said. "A crash. And then there was a single shot a few minutes after that."

"You can get into a minor traffic crash. And then the other guy gets out of a car and starts firing a gun into your car," John Townsend with AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

Townsend said there have been at least seven violent road rage attacks across the region just since January.

"One woman was shot three times," he said. "An Uber driver pulls a knife on another person. A woman smashes a carjack into a Greyhound bus after sideswiping it."

The advice from experts is pretty simple: don't engage with drivers who are yelling, honking, and waving their finger at you. Get somewhere safe and call the police.

