Officer shoots domestic violence suspect in DC

Metropolitan Police Department investigators are still investigating exactly what happened.

WASHINGTON — A Metropolitan Police Department officer shot a man in Northwest D.C. Thursday. Officers responded to a report of gunshots around 11 a.m. in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that it was a domestic violence incident. A woman told officers that a man had fired a gun at her. She gave the officers a description of the man, and police went to search for him.

According to acting Police Chief Pamela Smith, an officer located a man fitting the woman's description. Smith said the officer began speaking to the man. That's when the man reportedly turned toward the officer and drew a weapon.

Smith said the officer fired one shot, striking the man. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer was not hurt in the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police have not yet released the name of the officer involved. Per MPD policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

It is not known if the officer's body-worn camera was working at the time of the incident. More details have not yet been made public.