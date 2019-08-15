WASHINGTON — A police officer employed with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1990 has been arrested and charged after assaulting co-workers, police said.

According to police, 51-year-old Robert Anderson was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault. He is assigned to the Fifth District.

Police said that agents with MPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated allegations of assault involving Anderson that occurred in January and February 2019.

Police said that on Jan. 14, at MPD's Fifth District station, the suspect -- Anderson -- approached the victim and touched her without her consent, police said.

On Feb. 2, at MPD's Fourth District station, Anderson approached the victim and touched her without her consent.

On Feb, 5, also at the Fourth District station, Anderson touched the victims without their consent and threatened another victim police said.

Police said at the times of the offenses, the suspect and the victims were co-workers.

On Wednesday, Anderson was arrested and charged. Officials said his police powers had been revoked and he's in a duty status that doesn't require him to interact with the public.

"The Metropolitan Police Department does not condone any criminal or immoral conduct by an employee," Chief of Police Peter Newsham said.

"Officer Anderson’s actions are disgraceful and not a representation of the men and women of this agency."

