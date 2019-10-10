WASHINGTON — Four homicides have occurred in D.C. within a 24-hour period, according to D.C. police. Investigations are ongoing in all cases.

On Thursday around 12:42 p.m., D.C. Police received calls of shots fired in the 1200 block of I Street, Southeast. They arrived on scene to find an adult male shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The deceased was a D.C. Housing Authority employee who was in his car during on his lunch break when he was allegedly approached by the suspect, possibly in conjunction with a robbery. The deceased ran across the street into the Potomac Gardens housing complex where he was shot.

Wednesday evening around 9:47 p.m., 24-year-old Devon Miller and 27-year-old Lekelefac Fonge were shot and killed in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to calls of shots fired and found two unconscious males at the scene, inside a residence. They were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The suspect in the double homicide has been identified as 27-year-old Davon Peyton, of Alexandria, VA. Peyton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., 15-year-old Thomas Johnson was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said offers responded to the scene for a report of gunshots, and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by D.C. Fire and EMS, and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The suspect fled on foot, and was caught by a nearby surveillance camera.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, per victim, to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

In the case of Johnson's murder, the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $25,000 bringing the total reward amount to $50,000 for information which leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

