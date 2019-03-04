WASHINGTON —

The Tidal Basin is known as a prime spot to see the infamous Cherry Blossom trees in Washington D.C.

Just two days after the National Park Service announced the trees reached peak bloom, officials say the Tidal Basin is facing some serious problems.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Trust for the National Mall announced Wednesday they are launching a new campaign called #SavetheTidalBasin.

The groups say rising sea levels and a $500 million dollar backlog have created a lengthy list of repairs needed for the basin.

“The area was not designed for the volume of visitors it sees today," a representative from the National Park Service said.

Officials said flooding on walkways at the Tidal Basin makes it impassable for visitors and compromises the roots of the cherry trees.

The Park Service said another main concern was visitor safety including deteriorating sea wall conditions and pedestrian conflicts with tour buses, commuters and cyclists.

The group has decided to start a petition asking for the public's support.