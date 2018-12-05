WASHINGTON -- A Northeast DC community is in mourning following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

D'Quan Young, 24, of Northeast DC, died Wednesday night after he was shot and killed by an off-duty DC police officer.

Witnesses on scene claimed the officer fired close to two dozen rounds at Young following an argument. DC Police claim the two men may have exchanged gunfire.

RELATED: Off-duty DC police officer kills man, questions remain

On Friday evening, Young's family and friends held a vigil in his honor just steps away from where he was shot.

"He was loved in the community," said Young's mother Catherine Young. "Everybody loved him."

Family & friends spell out "Long Live Queezy" during a vigil at the Brentwood Recreation Ctr. in NE DC. #DQuanYoung, 24, was shot & killed by an off-duty officer Wednesday. More on the investigation on @wusa9/11p. pic.twitter.com/SsdvDOQyb0 — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 12, 2018

Catherine Young said she now cares for her son's four-year-old daughter. She wants to know why a police officer shot her son.

"I just want to know why," she said. "We just want the truth."

The officer who shot Young still has yet to be identified. DC Police Chief Peter Newsham revealed Friday morning the officer was hired December 2016 and has been on the streets less than a year.

Newsham said his department has yet to find any video that can show them what happened leading up to the shooting.

He added the officer has a lawyer and has yet to talk to MPD investigators about the incident.

© 2018 WUSA