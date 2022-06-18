'City has failed us with leadership' | DC mayoral candidate James Butler says he's the change voters need

James Butler last ran for mayor of D.C. in 2018.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This is one installment in a series of profiles of the candidates running in D.C.'s mayoral race leading up to the June 21 primary elections.

Primary Day is just around the corner for D.C. voters, and campaigns are coming to a head for many candidates. WUSA9 caught up with Ohio native James Butler outside of MPD headquarters to hear his plans for tackling the city's growing crime concerns and what he would do for education and transportation needs, if he were elected mayor.

The 46-year-old self-proclaimed “underdog” said he’s had to fight for exposure and recognition in a race full of established politicians – even fighting court battles to be included in some debates.

“I’m fighting but I’ll tell you this – we’re getting noticed by the people that count and that’s the voters,” Butler said.

Butler believes D.C. voters want change.

“We’ve been electing the same people, recycling, playing musical chairs with elected offices,” he said. "And people’s lives are at stake.”

Butler’s plan to address the rising crime in D.C. involves more police officers. He proposes housing incentives -- with hopes of subsidizing up 80% -- to help hire 700 officers in the first four years to work alongside mental health professionals. If elected, Butler said he would double the size of the police department’s gun recovery unit and develop an anti-loitering task force.

“They will not be given any arresting power but will be charged with powers of compassion to discern what these people need,” Butler said. “Predominantly Black men are loitering on the streets. This city has failed us with predominately Black leadership, and I will be a mayor that will tell you the truth and tell you exactly what it is – it’s failed leadership.”

Education

Free tuition to the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) for residents with a qualified GPA

Vocational programs in high schools

Reworking the per-pupil budget model for DCPS

Butler said he's committed to earmarking funds for schools east of the Anacostia River that might not be measuring up currently.

Transportation

Expanding the Benning Road Streetcar

Free Metro rides for D.C. residents paid for by charging tourists an extra $.50 cents on rides

Butler also proposed making the Marion Barry Youth Jobs Program year-round and community recreation centers 24-hours with security provided by DC Police.

