Washington, DC (WUSA9) — WASHINGTON -- According to a traffic analysis, the city’s most dangerous intersection is Bladensburg Road at New York Avenue in Northeast.

If Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Vision Zero proposal becomes law, drivers can expect some major changes and the biggest change could be to your wallet.

If drivers exceed 25 miles over the posted speed limit of 30 mph, you will pay a $500 fine.

According to a District map, most crashes happen in Northwest, but the city has identified some major arteries in Wards 7 and 8 that are dangerous like Alabama Avenue and Good Hope Road, Southeast.

RELATED: Another 'Ghost Bike' installed in DC in memory of fallen cyclist

Wards 7 and 8 have the most children in the District and certainly could use safer streets, however, the area also has among the highest poverty rate in the city, so a $500 ticket could severely impact a family’s budget.

But a DDOT spokesperson said not every dangerous road will get a speed camera. There are other options that include putting a speed hump or changing the design of the road to make the streets safer and hopefully slow down drivers.

The plan is 3 years in the making. After receiving pushback for proposing $1,000 speeding ticket, the Mayor revised her plan.

If the City Council does not act to oppose the plan, Vision Zero will become law December 7th. No word on how soon the increased fines will take effect if that happens.

© 2018 WUSA