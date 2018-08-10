WASHINGTON (AP) - The mayor of the nation's capital says Washington will no longer charge sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that the sales tax exemption went into effect Oct. 1 for items including tampons, sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and comparable products. She said in a tweet that day that "feminine hygiene is a necessity, not a luxury."

Because feminine hygiene is a necessity, not a luxury. #PinkTax pic.twitter.com/OdU9RXE5ns — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 5, 2018

