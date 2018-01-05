Most of us have tried our luck at the lottery. We have high hopes of hitting the jackpot, only to be quickly brought back down to reality when someone else wins. What if a losing ticket wasn’t a bad thing, and you had a second chance?

The D.C. Lottery is making that happen. The Second Chance contest allows players with losing Neighborhood Scratcher tickets to re-enter a contest for different prizes.

Tuesday morning, WUSA9 is partnering with the D.C. Lottery to reveal the winner of the $500,000 grand prize.

© 2018 WUSA