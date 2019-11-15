WASHINGTON — Good news! Emissions testing for residents with vehicles in the D.C. Metro area is about to get a lot easier.

Mayor Muriel Bowser launched D.C's first self-service onboard diagnostic emissions kiosk, located at the Takoma Recreation Center in Northwest.

The self-service vehicle emissions will allow local residents to perform their own vehicle emissions test at any time of the day.

"We know that government works best for our residents when it can deliver services effectively and conveniently," Mayor Bowser said. "By allowing residents to come to this innovative, 24/7 kiosk and complete their vehicle emissions test on their own time, we’re making it easier for Washingtonians to juggle all of their responsibilities."

The kiosk will be comprised of an integrated VIN bar code scanner, touch screen technology, step-by-step audio support, and additional user-friendly features.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, you could get a bill for Virginia's emissions testing on highways

Operated by the DC Department of Motor Vehicles, the on-board diagnostic (OBD), ATM-style kiosk includes touch screen technology, an integrated VIN bar code scanner, step-by-step audio support, and other user-friendly features.

The kiosk is available for vehicle model years 2005 and newer.

"Since the beginning of this year, more than 130,000 residents have completed their emissions inspection at the District’s one and only inspection station located in Southwest," DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson said. "Our new self-service OBD kiosk will offer most residents another alternative for completing their vehicle emissions."

RELATED: How to pass an emissions test

For vehicles that pass the self-inspection:

The kiosk will print a Vehicle Inspection Report and a temporary paper inspection certificate to be displayed on the vehicle's dashboard. D.C. DMV will mail a two-year inspection sticker to vehicle owners.

Residents with vehicles that fail the self-inspection will see a message on the OBD kiosk screen about the emissions failure, and the kiosk will print a Vehicle Inspection Report indicating the reason for the failed inspection.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.