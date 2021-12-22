'It's crazy' | DC landlord under federal investigation for placing chicken laced with rat poison by sewers

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A DC landlord is under federal investigation after efforts to control a growing rat problem may have poisoned our local waterways.
WUSA9 obtained more than a dozen grievance forms from tenants to managers of the Mayfair Mansions Apartments on Hayes St. NE. The complaints ranged from mold to maintenance issues, but it was the chicken laced with rat poison that got the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Lisa Earl has lived in the Mayfair Mansions since 2013.
“These last couple years the rat problem has been out of control,” she explained. “Rats are building tunnels in bushes, chewing through doors, mice are chewing through walls, but the chicken thing took me for surprise.”
According to a series of emails the activist group, Community Shoulders, shared with WUSA9, the DC Department of Energy and Environment alleges the property manager hired a pest control company that placed raw chicken laced with rat poison by sewers. The property manager, Baltimore-based Enterprise Residential did not return our request for comment. The emails go on to explain that the DC Health Department fined the landlord numerous times and sent the Rodent Control Team to the property but stopped once the poisoned chickens were discovered. WUSA9 has confirmed the EPA is investigating.
“Accountability is important and I hope this goes through because it’s a danger not only to those of us in the community but if it’s spilling over the waterways it’s a danger to those that may feed off the water and the animal life,” said Earl. “This isn’t the safest neighborhood but we still have a right to live safely, healthy and it’s almost like we have been forgotten about.”
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.