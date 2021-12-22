'It's crazy' | DC landlord under federal investigation for placing chicken laced with rat poison by sewers

The EPA fears the poison leached into the Anacostia River

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A DC landlord is under federal investigation after efforts to control a growing rat problem may have poisoned our local waterways.

WUSA9 obtained more than a dozen grievance forms from tenants to managers of the Mayfair Mansions Apartments on Hayes St. NE. The complaints ranged from mold to maintenance issues, but it was the chicken laced with rat poison that got the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Lisa Earl has lived in the Mayfair Mansions since 2013.

“These last couple years the rat problem has been out of control,” she explained. “Rats are building tunnels in bushes, chewing through doors, mice are chewing through walls, but the chicken thing took me for surprise.”

According to a series of emails the activist group, Community Shoulders, shared with WUSA9, the DC Department of Energy and Environment alleges the property manager hired a pest control company that placed raw chicken laced with rat poison by sewers. The property manager, Baltimore-based Enterprise Residential did not return our request for comment. The emails go on to explain that the DC Health Department fined the landlord numerous times and sent the Rodent Control Team to the property but stopped once the poisoned chickens were discovered. WUSA9 has confirmed the EPA is investigating.