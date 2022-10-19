ANC Commissioner and wife call out DC Housing Authority for slow response times

"They're basically just shutting us out," ANC Kevin Coleman said.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The problems with DC Housing Authority continue. This time, an ANC Commissioner and his wife are calling out the agency after having no heat for three days.

WUSA9 started making calls this afternoon and the agency came out to fix it, but it speaks to a greater issue, why did it take the agency so long to respond?

“Right now, it's 52 degrees in here," ANC Commissioner Kevin Coleman said.

In their coats and boots, ANC Commissioner Kevin Coleman and his wife Terresse were flustered living in the cold.

“October 17, when I came home, I did a double shift, so I came home at night and I noticed that it was cold,” Terresse Coleman said.

Terresse said they spent several nights sleeping in coats and layers of clothes. She explained that she was initially told there were no technicians available to remedy the problem. The ANC Commissioner said the heat not working, is a violation of the embattled agency's own rules.

“The temperature should be at least 68 degrees inside your home and I believe it's 65 in the summertime,” ANC Coleman said.

While discussing the frigid temperatures inside, they also pointed out a plethora of other problems, such as the caved-in ceiling in one of their daughters' rooms.

“They came and patched it up but they still have yet to come and paint it, seal it, fix it. They just put up a board over it. So, it's unacceptable. I even had the DC Housing come out. When they came in to inspect, I showed it to him and nothing has yet to be done,” ANC Coleman said.

A problem he said has been ongoing for nearly a calendar year.

“DC Housing Authority is, I don't know what they do. They're basically just shutting us out. There's a lot of properties that they say they're understaffed. How they're understaffed, I don't know, but that's the excuse that they're giving all the residents, they're are understaffed. We don't have technicians. We don't have lawn care guys. We don't have no one to come fix anything. I want to see them be held accountable for all the other problems that are in my mind that they're not fixing.”